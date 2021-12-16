First Acceptance (FACO) vs. The Competition Financial Review

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS: FACO) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare First Acceptance to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million $10.42 million 13.69 First Acceptance Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.60

First Acceptance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.77% 1.81% First Acceptance Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Acceptance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance Competitors 675 2986 2668 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.14%. Given First Acceptance’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Acceptance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

First Acceptance rivals beat First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

