Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 499.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 150.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Model N during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

