CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,096,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $227.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.