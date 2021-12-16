GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

GCMG stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 295,832 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

