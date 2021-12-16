CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $107.00 at Robert W. Baird

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an upbeat investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.32.

CVS Health stock opened at $100.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

