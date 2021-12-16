GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have fallen and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. While the top line continued to increase year over year, the bottom-line loss widened from the year-ago period. This was the sixth loss reported in the last seven quarters. Also, fewer details regarding the turnaround strategy and absence of a concrete guidance spooked investors. No doubt, GameStop has been encountering stiff competition as well as growing consumers’ preference for downloading video game content. We note that software sales fell in the quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted SG&A expenses rose 17.2% due to costs associated with transformation efforts undertaken to evolve into a technology company. As a result, adjusted operating loss increased.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GameStop currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $148.59 on Monday. GameStop has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.73 and a 200-day moving average of $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of -2.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

