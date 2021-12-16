Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.21.

NYSE RL opened at $115.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $98.33 and a 12 month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

