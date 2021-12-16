Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $295.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $257.54 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

