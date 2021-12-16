Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,926,000 after buying an additional 159,923 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

