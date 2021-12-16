Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.42

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.42 and last traded at $169.42, with a volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

