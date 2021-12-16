Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,398.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,398 ($18.47) and last traded at GBX 1,396 ($18.45), with a volume of 14502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($18.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.18) to GBX 1,470 ($19.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.16) to GBX 1,423 ($18.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safestore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.02).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,232.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.21), for a total value of £149,154.72 ($197,112.09).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

