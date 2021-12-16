Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 377.9% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Aegis decreased their price objective on Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

