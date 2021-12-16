BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 355.0% in November

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 355.0% from the November 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $367,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BPT opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.49.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.