Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $170.13

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $170.13 and last traded at $170.13, with a volume of 3477082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

