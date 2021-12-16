Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.11

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.11 and last traded at $97.76, with a volume of 1603641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 867,693 shares of company stock worth $81,792,477. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,727,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,874,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after acquiring an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

