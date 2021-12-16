Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.11

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 120136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

