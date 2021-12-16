Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) versus Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Critical Survey

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Captor Capital and Pretium Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.07 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -83.56

Captor Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pretium Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Pretium Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39% Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Captor Capital and Pretium Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Pretium Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50

Pretium Resources has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

