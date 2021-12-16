National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

NATI stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $813,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,913,000 after buying an additional 106,198 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

