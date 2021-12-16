UBS Group Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $99.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

