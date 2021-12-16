Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaltura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.69.

KLTR opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kaltura has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

