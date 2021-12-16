TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TASK. Zacks Investment Research raised TaskUs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of TASK opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.