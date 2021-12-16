Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.83. Magna International posted earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $7.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 32.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 166,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 103.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 16.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGA opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.45. Magna International has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

