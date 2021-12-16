Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Globe Life stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

