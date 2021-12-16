First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 2,006 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

