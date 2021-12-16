Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) PT Raised to $115.00

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of CSR opened at $108.27 on Monday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $111.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -386.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

