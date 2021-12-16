Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.73.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 340,928 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

