Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Issued By Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LB. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.00.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.91. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$30.55 and a one year high of C$45.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

