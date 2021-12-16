Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Cutera stock opened at $37.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.90 million, a PE ratio of 90.86 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $275,220. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 171.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.