ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,433,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 36,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,471 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

