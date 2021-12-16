Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

IONS stock opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

