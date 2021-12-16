ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHPT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.