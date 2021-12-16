Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.95

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $18.00. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 272 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

