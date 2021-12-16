JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $130.17

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.17 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.67). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.67), with a volume of 2,469,991 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

