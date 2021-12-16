RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.76. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 8,750 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.21.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

