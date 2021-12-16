Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.32. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 24,519 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Great Panther Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$144.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

