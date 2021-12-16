AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the November 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIBRF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AIB Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

AIBRF opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. AIB Group has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

