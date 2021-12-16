Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Andritz has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Get Andritz alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.