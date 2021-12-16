American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 143.0% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ABMC opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. American Bio Medica has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat.

