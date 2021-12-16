Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLLS. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CLLS opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.21. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at about $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cellectis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cellectis by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cellectis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cellectis by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

