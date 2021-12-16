Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $112.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.
SBUX stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.