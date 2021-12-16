Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $112.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

SBUX stock opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

