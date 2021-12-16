Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

USER has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $9.04 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

