George Weston (WNGRF) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

George Weston (OTCMKTS: WNGRF) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare George Weston to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get George Weston alerts:

This table compares George Weston and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 0.86% 9.18% 2.54% George Weston Competitors 1.84% 22.18% 4.75%

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. George Weston pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 10.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for George Weston and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83 George Weston Competitors 1108 2628 2677 83 2.27

George Weston presently has a consensus target price of $154.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 23.02%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares George Weston and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $40.84 billion $718.88 million 48.97 George Weston Competitors $23.00 billion $447.11 million 9.92

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. George Weston is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

George Weston has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

George Weston beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.