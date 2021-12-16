Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.10 Per Share

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

