Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Critical Review

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -265.27% -42.99% Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98%

62.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 40.99 -$43.71 million ($0.60) -1.62 Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 60.01 -$2.85 million ($0.81) -2.06

Inhibikase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Inhibikase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genocea Biosciences and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 586.93%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 618.56%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Genocea Biosciences.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.