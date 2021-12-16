Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.65 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.69.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $206.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.03. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $210.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.