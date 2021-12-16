Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Model N stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Model N has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Model N by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Model N by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

