Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $386,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Phreesia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

