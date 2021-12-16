Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Duke Realty stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Duke Realty has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,484,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 115,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

