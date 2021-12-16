JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target to $38.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 135.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.05. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $248,348.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $1,000,683.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,407.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $102,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

