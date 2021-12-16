Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for Nucor have been stable over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. The automotive market has also rebounded strongly following the pandemic-driven slump, thanks to a strong recovery in demand. Nucor remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices due to tight supply and higher end-market demand should also drive the company’s margins. However, the company’s raw materials segment faces margin headwind from higher steel input costs. It also faces challenges from supply chain constraints. Moreover, the steel industry is reeling under oversupply. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

NUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NYSE NUE opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. Nucor has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

